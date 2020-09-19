Global  
 

One News Page

Trump backs TikTok deal with Oracle, Walmart

IndiaTimes Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House he backs the deal with Oracle and Walmart that would see the creation of a new company that will assume TikTok's US operations. Trump said the new TikTok company will be "totally controlled by Oracle and Walmart.... All of the control is Oracle and Walmart."
