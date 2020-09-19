Trump backs TikTok deal with Oracle, Walmart

Saturday, 19 September 2020 () US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House he backs the deal with Oracle and Walmart that would see the creation of a new company that will assume TikTok's US operations. Trump said the new TikTok company will be "totally controlled by Oracle and Walmart.... All of the control is Oracle and Walmart."
China's ByteDance is reportedly planning a U.S. initial public offering of TikTok Global, the new company that will operate the popular short video app, should its proposed deal be cleared by the U.S...