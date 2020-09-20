Global  
 

Injured Sergio Aguero could be out for two months: City boss Pep Guardiola

Mid-Day Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero could be out for up to two months as he recovers his fitness after surgery on his left knee injury, manager Pep Guardiola said. Aguero had an operation on June 24, two days after getting hurt in an English Premier League match against Burnley. The Argentina international published a video on...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Pep Guardiola on almost signing Messi

Pep Guardiola on almost signing Messi 00:47

 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola responds to claims of his side almostsigning Lionel Messi and their record goalscorer Sergio Aguero missingMonday’s Premier League season opener at Wolves.

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Aguero could miss two months of Man City's season

 Manchester City's record goalscorer Sergio Aguero could be out of action for a further two months, according to manager Pep Guardiola.
News24

Sergio Aguero could be out of action until November, says Pep Guardiola

 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero could miss the first two months of the Premier League season as he has yet to train with the club since sufferi
Hindu


