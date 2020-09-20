Global  
 

IPL 2020: Mahendra Singh Dhoni achieves this rare milestone as Chennai Super Kings defeat Mumbai Indians

Zee News Sunday, 20 September 2020
Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday (September 19) created a new record as he became the first captain in Indian Premier League history to win 100 matches. Dhoni's reached the milestone after CSK defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the opening match of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi.
News video: IPL 2020: CSK departs for Abu Dhabi to play tournament opener against MI

IPL 2020: CSK departs for Abu Dhabi to play tournament opener against MI 01:29

 Chennai Super Kings boarded buses for Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19 ahead of their opening match of Indian Premier League 2020. Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and team will play Mumbai Indians in the opening match of IPL 2020.

