IPL 2020: Mahendra Singh Dhoni achieves this rare milestone as Chennai Super Kings defeat Mumbai Indians
Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday (September 19) created a new record as he became the first captain in Indian Premier League history to win 100 matches. Dhoni's reached the milestone after CSK defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the opening match of IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi.
