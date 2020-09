Wolves eye Liverpool raid for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain following Diogo Jota move Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Wolves sold Diogo Jota to Liverpool having signed Ki-Jana Hoever from the Reds but Nuno Espirito Santo could return to Anfield as he eyes a move for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Wolves sold Diogo Jota to Liverpool having signed Ki-Jana Hoever from the Reds but Nuno Espirito Santo could return to Anfield as he eyes a move for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 👓 View full article