‘Mike Dean is the most arrogant fool you will ever see’, talkSPORT told after Slaven Bilic is sent off against Everton Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

Former Aston Villa and England striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has insisted referee Mike Dean is the ‘most arrogant fool you will ever see’. The official came back into the limelight as he sent off West Brom manager Slaven Bilic at half time in their 5-2 defeat against Everton. The Croatian boss wanted answers for his first-half […] 👓 View full article

