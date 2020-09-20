Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colby Covington dominates Tyron Woodley and takes a call from Donald Trump before aiming racist jibes at Kamaru Usman and ripping ‘coward’ LeBron James

talkSPORT Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Colby Covington sent a huge statement to the UFC welterweight division with a dominant performance over former champion Tyron Woodley. After four-and-a-half gruelling rounds, ‘Chaos’ eventually secured a stoppage victory at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. However, it was the fights he started with Joe Biden, Kamaru Usman and LeBron James which truly sent […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

LeBron James Reveals Tune Squad Uniforms for 'Space Jam' Sequel, Pro-Trump Russiagate Documentary in the Works & More | THR News [Video]

LeBron James Reveals Tune Squad Uniforms for 'Space Jam' Sequel, Pro-Trump Russiagate Documentary in the Works & More | THR News

A pro-Trump Russiagate doc is in the works from the daughter of a Hollywood legend, three 'Ellen Show' Producers are out amid a WarnerMedia investigation and LeBron James has revealed the Tune Squad..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:35Published
LeBron James Reacts to Donald Trump’s Criticism of Kneeling NBA Players [Video]

LeBron James Reacts to Donald Trump’s Criticism of Kneeling NBA Players

A reporter recently asked James to respond to President Trump’s criticism of NBA players kneeling during the national anthem.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published
LeBron could 'care less' about Trump ditching NBA [Video]

LeBron could 'care less' about Trump ditching NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar responded to a question about the U.S. president saying he switched off the game at the sight on kneeling athletes.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Colby Covington was almost released by UFC, now everyone wants to see Donald Trump’s favourite lose as he faces Tyron Woodley in next fight

 Colby Covington is a very unique character. One upon a time in UFC, though, he was a bit of a plain Jane. The 32-year-old has only lost twice in his MMA career...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this