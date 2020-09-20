Colby Covington dominates Tyron Woodley and takes a call from Donald Trump before aiming racist jibes at Kamaru Usman and ripping ‘coward’ LeBron James
Sunday, 20 September 2020 () Colby Covington sent a huge statement to the UFC welterweight division with a dominant performance over former champion Tyron Woodley. After four-and-a-half gruelling rounds, ‘Chaos’ eventually secured a stoppage victory at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. However, it was the fights he started with Joe Biden, Kamaru Usman and LeBron James which truly sent […]