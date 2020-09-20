Sadio Mane raves about Thiago after Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win at Chelsea FC
Sunday, 20 September 2020 () Sadio Mane expressed his delight that Liverpool FC have signed a player of Thiago Alcantara’s quality after Sunday’s 2-0 win at Chelsea FC. The Premier League champions completed a £25m deal to sign the Spain international from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich last week following months of speculation. Jurgen Klopp opted to start Thiago on the […]
The final piece in the puzzle has fallen into place for Liverpool as Jürgen Klopp's side were crowned Premier League champions. After an unprecedented season which was on hold for nearly three months,..
Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 06:34Published