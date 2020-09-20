Global  
 

Sadio Mane raves about Thiago after Liverpool FC’s 2-0 win at Chelsea FC

The Sport Review Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Sadio Mane expressed his delight that Liverpool FC have signed a player of Thiago Alcantara’s quality after Sunday’s 2-0 win at Chelsea FC. The Premier League champions completed a £25m deal to sign the Spain international from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich last week following months of speculation. Jurgen Klopp opted to start Thiago on the […]
 Liverpool forward Sadio Mane says that his side deserved to beat Chelsea and that Andreas Christensen's sending off was the correct decision in their 2-0 win the Premier League.

