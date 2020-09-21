Montreal Impact 1-4 Philadelphia Union: Przybylko nets brace in comfortable win Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Philadelphia Union thrashed a 10-man Montreal Impact 4-1 to move into second position in the Eastern Conference in MLS. Romell Quioto had given Thierry Henry’s Montreal an early lead at Red Bull Arena on Sunday, but his first-half red card proved costly. Alejandro Bedoya levelled before Kacper Przybylko’s brace either side of half-time, and Anthony […] 👓 View full article

