Premier League record could be smashed on Monday night if goal-fest continues in Aston Villa vs Sheffield United and Wolves vs Manchester City games

talkSPORT Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
The record for most goals scored in a single Premier League gameweek could be broken this evening following a high scoring weekend of football. The excitement started on Saturday in the lunchtime game with Everton setting the tone as they hit five past West Brom in their 5-2 victory at Goodison Park. Dominic Calvert-Lewin notched […]
Aston Villa v Sheffield United

 BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Preview followed by live coverage of Monday's Premier League game between Aston Villa and Sheffield United.
