|
Premier League record could be smashed on Monday night if goal-fest continues in Aston Villa vs Sheffield United and Wolves vs Manchester City games
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
The record for most goals scored in a single Premier League gameweek could be broken this evening following a high scoring weekend of football. The excitement started on Saturday in the lunchtime game with Everton setting the tone as they hit five past West Brom in their 5-2 victory at Goodison Park. Dominic Calvert-Lewin notched […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this