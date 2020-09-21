Premier League record could be smashed on Monday night if goal-fest continues in Aston Villa vs Sheffield United and Wolves vs Manchester City games

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Las Vegas Aces win more WNBA Awards



Some big wins off the court for the Las Vegas Aces today. General manager Dan Padover has been named the WNBA Executive of the Year. He took over that position in December of 2018 helping put.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:45 Published 14 hours ago Pep Guardiola on almost signing Messi



Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola responds to claims of his side almostsigning Lionel Messi and their record goalscorer Sergio Aguero missingMonday’s Premier League season opener at Wolves. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 3 days ago Premier League match preview: Man United v Crystal Palace



Manchester United are set to take on Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in thePremier League on September 19. Take a look at the stats. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:18 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources Aston Villa v Sheffield United BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Preview followed by live coverage of Monday's Premier League game between Aston Villa and Sheffield United.

BBC Local News 1 day ago





Tweets about this