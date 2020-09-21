|
Jose Mourinho’s reasoning over Deli Alli snub branded a ‘farce’, as out-of-favour Tottenham star told PSG move would be great for career
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho’s decision to overlook Dele Alli has been questioned by Darren Bent, who has told the midfielder a move to Paris Saint-Germain could be just what he needs. The 24-year-old has been left out of the last two Tottenham squads in victories over Lokomotiv Plovdiv and Southampton. Following Tottenham’s 5-2 win over Southampton on […]
