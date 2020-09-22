|
IPL 2020: CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad trains after clearing two COVID-19 tests
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Chennai Super Kings batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad is back in training ahead of Tuesday's IPL game against Rajasthan Royals after clearing the two mandatory COVID-19 tests. The 23-year old from Maharashtra had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in quarantine for two weeks. He missed CSK's tournament opener against defending champions...
