IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians to face Chennai Super Kings in blockbuster opener at Abu Dhabi
Monday, 7 September 2020 () Ending days of anxious wait, the BCCI on Sunday released the schedule for the upcoming IPL, and in keeping with tradition, defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on runners-up Chennai Super Kings in the opener in Abu Dhabi on September 19. Moved out of India due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the upcoming edition of the...
MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings players were seen practicing in the nets for the first session ahead of IPL 2020 in Dubai. Dhoni was seen hitting a massive six on leg-spinner Piyush Chawla’s delivery. Chawla, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur were bowling to Dhoni on Friday. CSK’s training...
Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has pulled out of the IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. Harbhajan Singh has conveyed his decision to the CSK on Friday. He became the second CSK player after Suresh..
An El Al Boeing 737 carrying senior U.S. and Israeli aides made aviation history by cutting straight over Saudi territory en route to Abu Dhabi on Monday for normalisation talks. Emer McCarthy reports.