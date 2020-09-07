Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians to face Chennai Super Kings in blockbuster opener at Abu Dhabi

Mid-Day Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Ending days of anxious wait, the BCCI on Sunday released the schedule for the upcoming IPL, and in keeping with tradition, defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on runners-up Chennai Super Kings in the opener in Abu Dhabi on September 19. Moved out of India due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, the upcoming edition of the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: MS Dhoni hits massive six during CSK’s training session in Dubai

Watch: MS Dhoni hits massive six during CSK’s training session in Dubai 01:42

 MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings players were seen practicing in the nets for the first session ahead of IPL 2020 in Dubai. Dhoni was seen hitting a massive six on leg-spinner Piyush Chawla’s delivery. Chawla, Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur were bowling to Dhoni on Friday. CSK’s training...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings spinner Harbhajan Singh pulls out of entire tournament | Oneindia News [Video]

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings spinner Harbhajan Singh pulls out of entire tournament | Oneindia News

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has pulled out of the IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. Harbhajan Singh has conveyed his decision to the CSK on Friday. He became the second CSK player after Suresh..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:09Published
On board the historic Tel Aviv-Abu Dhabi flight [Video]

On board the historic Tel Aviv-Abu Dhabi flight

An El Al Boeing 737 carrying senior U.S. and Israeli aides made aviation history by cutting straight over Saudi territory en route to Abu Dhabi on Monday for normalisation talks. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:00Published
Suresh Raina returns home, to skip IPL | Blow to CSK | Oneindia News [Video]

Suresh Raina returns home, to skip IPL | Blow to CSK | Oneindia News

Congress leader P Chidambaram takes a swipe at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as 'messenger ofgod' to explain economic crisis before Covid-19; Mumbai police to give Rhea Chakraborty protection..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:36Published

Related news from verified sources

IPL 2020 schedule announced, Mumbai Indians to play Chennai Super Kings in opener on September 19

 The IPL 2020 schedule has been finally announced with Mumbai Indians taking on the Chennai Super Kings in the opening game on September 19 in Abu Dhabi at 7:30...
DNA

News24.com | Mumbai Indians,Chennai Super Kings to clash in virus-hit IPL opener

 The Chennai Super Kings will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL's opening match.
News24

IPL 2020: MI vs CSK in opener; see full schedule

 After much dilly-dallying, the IPL governing council on Sunday finally announced the schedule for the upcoming 13th edition of the Indian Premier League to be...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this