No football fans back in stadiums from October 1 after Government U-turn as National League clubs told season WON’T start next weekend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources IIPL 2020: Unfortunate to not have fans in stadium, says Warner



As the ongoing IPL 2020 season is underway in United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic without the presence of crowd at the stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner said it's.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:40 Published 9 hours ago Gordon hopes all fans back next season



Hibernian executive chairman Ron Gordon says he hopes fans are fully allowed into stadiums next season and warns of the financial impact on the club if that is not allowed. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:30 Published 4 days ago What will an EFL supporter test event look like?



Matches in the English men’s professional leagues will welcome payingspectators for the first time since March this weekend as the EFL carries outseven pilot events. Clubs are desperate to get fans.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this