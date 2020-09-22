Global  
 

No football fans back in stadiums from October 1 after Government U-turn as National League clubs told season WON’T start next weekend

talkSPORT Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Cabinet office minister Michael Gove has revealed plans for football fans to return to stadiums next month will be ‘paused’. Pilot events in September saw 1,000 people admitted into select Championship and League One grounds. However, with a rise in coronavirus cases and the UK’s COVID-19 alert level moving to 4, proposals for more fans […]
