Alonso wasn't ready say goodbye to racing
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Sep.22 - Fernando Alonso says he was "not ready" to say goodbye to racing. Amid his two-year sabbatical, the 39-year-old made his first official visit to Renault's Enstone headquarters on Monday ahead of his 2021 return. "I know every corner of this place," said the two-time champion. "Every corridor, every door." It will be Alonso's.....check out full post »
