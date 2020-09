D RT @YahooSchwab: It's hard to take the L sometimes, but it's time to admit it: Josh Allen is pretty darn good. And if he's anywhere near th… 20 minutes ago

Zach Mendez RT @brian_calloway: These are the Greater Lansing high school football power rankings after Week 1 https://t.co/Op4Z5q43s1 via @LSJNews 21 minutes ago

Romando RT @ForTheWin: Tank for Trevor: Which NFL teams are in the lead to draft Trevor Lawrence after Week 2? https://t.co/KMeDB2Nz8O https://t.co… 21 minutes ago

Arrowheads Abroad Heated debate in our DMs over the power rankings right now. Who is your no1 after the week 2 action? 2 hours ago

For The Win Tank for Trevor: Which NFL teams are in the lead to draft Trevor Lawrence after Week 2? https://t.co/KMeDB2Nz8O https://t.co/MRieBN6OIN 2 hours ago

kitty cat Power Rankings: Big leaps with week to go https://t.co/jFwQUSzQ3U via @MLB 5 hours ago