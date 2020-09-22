Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Broussard talks PG13 preaching to Clippers after inconsistent NBA playoff performance | FIRST THINGS FIRST

FOX Sports Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Chris Broussard talks PG13 preaching to Clippers after inconsistent NBA playoff performance | FIRST THINGS FIRSTChris Broussard joins the show to discuss the report of Paul George preaching to his Los Angeles Clippers after inconsistent NBA playoff performance. Broussard gained info that teammates were frustrated by PG13's preaching after his own inconsistent performance plus the special treatment he gets from coach Doc Rivers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Chris Broussard talks PG13 preaching to Clippers after inconsistent NBA playoff performance | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard talks PG13 preaching to Clippers after inconsistent NBA playoff performance | FIRST THINGS FIRST 04:03

 Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the report of Paul George preaching to his Los Angeles Clippers after inconsistent NBA playoff performance. Broussard gained info that teammates were frustrated by PG13's preaching after his own inconsistent performance plus the special treatment he gets from...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nick Wright & Chris Broussard react to LeBron's defensive performance in GM 4 win vs Nuggets | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Nick Wright & Chris Broussard react to LeBron's defensive performance in GM 4 win vs Nuggets | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Los Angeles Lakers take Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets. Nick Wright and Chris Broussard break down LeBron James' defensive performance in the Lakers win to take a 3-1series lead.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:43Published
Chris Broussard: LeBron & Lakers gave total team effort in Game 4 win against Nuggets | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Chris Broussard: LeBron & Lakers gave total team effort in Game 4 win against Nuggets | UNDISPUTED

Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to react to the Los Angeles Lakers' Game 4 win against the Denver Nuggets. Broussard praises LeBron James' performance, but he didn't carry the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 01:55Published
Chris Broussard: LeBron, Lakers won't be shook if Nuggets tie the series tonight | FIRST THINGS FIRST [Video]

Chris Broussard: LeBron, Lakers won't be shook if Nuggets tie the series tonight | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Chris Broussard previews Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals. Will the Denver Nuggets gain control of the series if they tie the series against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers tonight?

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 00:55Published

Tweets about this