Chris Broussard talks PG13 preaching to Clippers after inconsistent NBA playoff performance | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
Chris Broussard joins the show to discuss the report of Paul George preaching to his Los Angeles Clippers after inconsistent NBA playoff performance. Broussard gained info that teammates were frustrated by PG13's preaching after his own inconsistent performance plus the special treatment he gets from coach Doc Rivers.
