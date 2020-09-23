Mumbai rains live: Train services hit; offices shut

Wednesday, 23 September 2020 () Heavy rains countinue to pour down in Mumbai leading to waterlogging in several low lying areas of the city. IMD has issued yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad and orange alert for Palghar. Stay with TOI for all updates
Scores of videos shared on social media show streets and homes in Mumbai deluged by heavy monsoon rains, driven by high winds. The flooding has added to the woes of residents already bearing the brunt..
Credit: The Guardian Studio Duration: 01:47Published
Scores of videos shared on social media show streets and homes in Mumbai deluged by heavy monsoon rains, driven by high winds. The flooding has added to the woes of residents already bearing the brunt..