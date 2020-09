You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Chelsea injury news ahead of Liverpool - Thiago Silva, Chilwell, Werner The latest Chelsea injury news on Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell and Timo Werner as Blues gear up to take on Jurgen Klopp's side

Football.london 6 days ago



Chelsea injury news on Ziyech and Pulisic ahead of Liverpool game The latest Chelsea injury news on Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell and Timo Werner ahead of the Premier League clash against Liverpool

Football.london 5 days ago



Chelsea injury news on Ziyech and Pulisic ahead of Barnsley Carabao Cup game The latest Chelsea injury news on Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell and Timo Werner ahead of the Carabao Cup clash against Barnsley

Football.london 2 days ago





Tweets about this