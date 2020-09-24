Global  
 

Frank Lampard sends message to Chelsea FC fans about Kai Havertz

The Sport Review Thursday, 24 September 2020
Frank Lampard has told Chelsea FC fans that it is only a matter of time before Kai Havertz settles into life at Stamford Bridge. The Germany international has been getting to grips with life in England after having completed his big-money move to Chelsea FC from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer transfer window. Havertz arrives […]
