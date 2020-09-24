Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Jordan Pickford will cost Everton a top six place’ – Goalkeeper hammered by Perry Groves after Carabao Cup blunders, but Jamie O’Hara says he’s still England’s No.1

talkSPORT Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Everton will fail to achieve their top six dreams with Jordan Pickford in goal, according to Perry Groves. The former Arsenal star hammered the goalkeeper after he was guilty of two big clangers in the Toffees’ Carabao Cup clash against Fleetwood Town. Everton won the third round game 5-2, but Pickford’s errors made for an […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

He won't make it to the World Cup [Video]

He won't make it to the World Cup

A very clumsy goalkeeper.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:12Published
Pickford: Will learn from Iceland win [Video]

Pickford: Will learn from Iceland win

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford says the team will learn from the experience of their mistakes in the 1-0 win against Iceland

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:18Published

Tweets about this