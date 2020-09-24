Global  
 

Tottenham and Inter Milan holding talks over Milan Skriniar transfer but Daniel Levy unwilling to pay £55m fee and would prefer swap deal

Thursday, 24 September 2020
Tottenham are reportedly in talks with Inter Milan over a deal for defender Milan Skriniar – but the transfer fee appears to be a major stumbling block. The two clubs are said to be locked in discussions but are miles apart in their valuations. Inter reportedly want around £55million (€60m) for Skriniar but Tottenham value […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Skriniar no longer Inter's first-choice'

'Skriniar no longer Inter's first-choice' 03:33

 The Transfer Talk team discuss Tottenham's move for Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar who has fallen out of favour under Inter boss Antonio Conte.

