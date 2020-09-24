Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kai Havertz or Tammy Abraham? talkSPORT told academy star is BETTER than Chelsea’s new boy – but how do they compare?

talkSPORT Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Adrian Durham has had some pretty wild opinions over the years – but this one might be one of the boldest. Our very own Drivetime host has made the claim that Tammy Abraham is better than Kai Havertz. The Blues spent over £70m on German attacker Havertz earlier this summer and he hit a hat-trick […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Havertz hungry for more goals after hat-trick [Video]

Havertz hungry for more goals after hat-trick

Chelsea's midfielder Kai Havertz says he is hungry for more goals with his new club after scoring a hat-trick against Barnsley in Wednesday's 6-0 win at Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:49Published
Where does Havertz fit in at Chelsea? [Video]

Where does Havertz fit in at Chelsea?

Jamie Carragher believes Frank Lampard has a dilemma on his hands to work out how best to fit Kai Havertz into his team in order to get the best out of his new signing.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:52Published
Kai Havertz relishing Werner and Lampard relationships [Video]

Kai Havertz relishing Werner and Lampard relationships

New Chelsea signing Kai Havertz talks about how he's settling in at the club,teaming up with fellow Germany international Kai Havertz and how manager FrankLampard can improve his game.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:38Published

Tweets about this