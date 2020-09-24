|
Rakitic highlights Neuer brilliance as Bayern beat Sevilla in Super Cup
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Ivan Rakitic felt goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was the difference between Bayern Munich and Sevilla in the Super Cup as the Bundesliga champions claimed a 2-1 victory after extra time. Europa League holders Sevilla led through Lucas Ocampos’ penalty in Budapest but were pegged back before half-time through Leon Goretzka’s leveller on Thursday. Sevilla proved obdurate opponents […]
