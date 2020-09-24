Rakitic highlights Neuer brilliance as Bayern beat Sevilla in Super Cup Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Ivan Rakitic felt goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was the difference between Bayern Munich and Sevilla in the Super Cup as the Bundesliga champions claimed a 2-1 victory after extra time. Europa League holders Sevilla led through Lucas Ocampos' penalty in Budapest but were pegged back before half-time through Leon Goretzka's leveller on Thursday. Sevilla proved obdurate opponents […]


