Hyun Jin Ryu's seven-inning shutout propels Blue Jays past Yankees, 4-1,clinch playoffs Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Toronto Blue Jays clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2016 after defeating the New York Yankees, 4-1. Hyun Jin Ryu threw seven shutout innings. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. bombed a homer in the second inning. The Toronto Blue Jays clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2016 after defeating the New York Yankees, 4-1. Hyun Jin Ryu threw seven shutout innings. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. bombed a homer in the second inning. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Hyun Jin Ryu’s seven-inning shutout propels Blue Jays past Yankees, 4-1,clinch playoffs The Toronto Blue Jays clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2016 after defeating the New York Yankees, 4-1. Hyun Jin Ryu threw seven shutout innings....

FOX Sports 2 hours ago





Tweets about this