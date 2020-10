Dean had breakfast, did his usual morning walk, training: Irfan Pathan Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

"We could not believe it," exclaimed former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan while describing the moment he was told about Dean Jones's death. Irfan is on the same commentary panel and staying in the same South Mumbai hotel.



"He was fine on Wednesday. He did a TV show with us. Today, he is no more," Irfan rued on Thursday. "He... 👓 View full article

