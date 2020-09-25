Global  
 

Liverpool FC to use Sadio Mane to convince 29-year-old to snub Man City – report

The Sport Review Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
Liverpool FC are hoping to use Sadio Mane to convince Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly to move to Anfield ahead of Manchester City this summer, according to a report in France. French media outlet Le Parisien, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Manchester City are interested in a deal to sign the Senegal international […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League round-up: Liverpool see off Chelsea as Man City start with a win

Premier League round-up: Liverpool see off Chelsea as Man City start with a win 02:01

 A look back at the Premier League's opening weekend as Liverpool capitalise onChelsea errors to make it two wins from two. Their main title rivalsManchester City overcame a tricky task at Wolves to get off the mark with awin, but there was no such luck for Manchester United, who were stunned...

