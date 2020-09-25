Liverpool FC to use Sadio Mane to convince 29-year-old to snub Man City – report
Friday, 25 September 2020 () Liverpool FC are hoping to use Sadio Mane to convince Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly to move to Anfield ahead of Manchester City this summer, according to a report in France. French media outlet Le Parisien, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that Manchester City are interested in a deal to sign the Senegal international […]
A look back at the Premier League's opening weekend as Liverpool capitalise onChelsea errors to make it two wins from two. Their main title rivalsManchester City overcame a tricky task at Wolves to get off the mark with awin, but there was no such luck for Manchester United, who were stunned...
Liverpool players dominate the PFA Team of the Year, with five title-winnersfrom Jurgen Klopp's side making the line-up. Two Manchester City and Leicesterplayers are also in the XI, with one each from..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published