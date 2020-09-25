Bayern Munich 2-1 Sevilla: Five Things We Learnt as UCL Champions add to trophy haul
Friday, 25 September 2020 () Bayern Munich added to their UEFA Champions League success as they overcame Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup in Budapest on Thursday evening. The Spaniards actually hit the front early on, with Lucas Ocampos striking from the penalty spot following a foul on Ivan Rakitic by David Alaba. Leon Goretzka equalised for Bayern before half-time, […]
Liverpool are close to agreeing a fee with Bayern Munich for the transfer ofThiago Alcantara, the PA news agency understands. The Premier League championshave now begun discussions with the Champions..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published