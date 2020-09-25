Global  
 

Jack Wilshere urged to make MLS move with West Ham contract termination rumoured, as Joe Cole says ‘he would love the United States’

Friday, 25 September 2020
Jack Wilshere has been told to consider a move to Major League Soccer amid claims the midfielder may leave West Ham. talkSPORT reported earlier this month that the Hammers are in talks to terminate the injury-prone midfielder’s contract. And Joe Cole says joining a team in the United States would be the perfect move for […]
