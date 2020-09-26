Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Manchester United Predicted XI: We predict United manager Ole Gunnar Solkjaer's starting XI, in their all-important clash with Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League

Shoot Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Manchester United Predicted XI: We predict United manager Ole Gunnar Solkjaer’s starting XI, in their all-important clash with Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.  The Red Devils started their 2020/21 campaign in miserable fashion last Saturday, as they went down 3-1 at home to Crystal Palace. Manager, Solskjaer conceded that his team are […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Ole: Not my job to keep players happy

Ole: Not my job to keep players happy 00:55

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said he is only focused on winning games with several members of his squad no playing regularly.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Man City v Leicester: Premier League match preview [Video]

Man City v Leicester: Premier League match preview

In-depth match preview as Manchester City host Leicester in the PremierLeague.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Brighton v Man United: Premier League match preview [Video]

Brighton v Man United: Premier League match preview

In-depth preview of Brighton's Premier League match against Manchester United.The Seagulls impressed in a 3-0 win over Newcastle last week, while Unitedfloundered in their opening-game defeat to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
Heath: Why I joined Manchester United [Video]

Heath: Why I joined Manchester United

Two-time United States World Cup winner Tobin Heath explains why she has joined Manchester United and the team's ambitions for the season

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues positive Man Utd fitness update before Brighton trip

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer issues positive Man Utd fitness update before Brighton trip Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been left impressed after a "good week" in training ahead of their Premier League trip to Brighton on Saturday
Daily Star

Man Utd boss Solskjaer explains transfer struggles as Red Devils eye signings

 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer conceded the transfer window has not gone according to plan, but the Premier League giants are still hopeful of...
SoccerNews.com


Tweets about this

emeraldloaded

Emeraldloaded [Sport] Micah Richards predict position Man Utd will finish this season https://t.co/fr0AF537q0 6 days ago

kallyjoe

Faulkner Joseph I didn’t predict Manchester United’s game I predicted Liverpool and Man city to win their games https://t.co/808JuDTL7j 6 days ago