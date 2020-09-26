Chelsea Predicted XI: We predict Chelsea manager Frank Lampard's starting XI as they host travel to West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League at 5:30pm Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Chelsea Predicted XI: We predict Chelsea manager Frank Lampard’s starting XI as they host travel to West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League at 5:30pm. Chelsea will be hoping for a more positive result than their last outing in the league, which saw them lose 2-0 at home to Premier League Liverpool. However, they bounced […] 👓 View full article

