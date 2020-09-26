Global  
 

Chelsea Predicted XI: We predict Chelsea manager Frank Lampard's starting XI as they host travel to West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League at 5:30pm

Shoot Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Chelsea Predicted XI: We predict Chelsea manager Frank Lampard’s starting XI as they host travel to West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League at 5:30pm. Chelsea will be hoping for a more positive result than their last outing in the league, which saw them lose 2-0 at home to Premier League Liverpool. However, they bounced […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Frank Lampard: Silva and Chilwell keep impressing on and off the pitch

Frank Lampard: Silva and Chilwell keep impressing on and off the pitch 01:10

 Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has hailed the arrival of Thiago Silva and BenChilwell into his squad, saying the players have impressed him 'on and off thepitch'.

