Frank Lampard ‘not the guy’ for Chelsea says Jermaine Beckford with doubts raised over manager as worrying Blues goal stat emerges

Frank Lampard is ‘not the guy’ for Chelsea and doesn’t have the experience to manage the club in the long-term. That’s according to Jermaine Beckford, who believes the Blues legend has ‘upset’ and unsettled his squad with a lavish summer spending spree. The former Premier League striker’s comments come after the latest blow for Lampard […]
