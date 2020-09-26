Global  
 

F1 Qualifying Results 2020 Russian Grand Prix

F1-Fansite Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
F1 Qualifying Results 2020 Russian Grand PrixF1 Race Event: Russian Grand Prix Race Track: Sochi Circuit Weather: dry  26.4°C Tarmac: dry  34.3°C Humidity : 56.5% Wind : 2.7 m/s W Pressure: 1010.0 bar Lewis Hamilton scored his 96th F1 pole position in the 2020 Russian Grand Prix qualifying session today. It was already his 8th pole of the 2020 season. The.....check out full post »
 Facts and figures ahead of the Russian Grand Prix, as Lewis Hamilton looks tobuild on an impressive record in Sochi. In six races at the circuit it hasbeen a clean sweep for Mercedes, with Hamilton winning four of them.

