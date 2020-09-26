F1 Qualifying Results 2020 Russian Grand Prix Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

F1 Race Event: Russian Grand Prix Race Track: Sochi Circuit Weather: dry 26.4°C Tarmac: dry 34.3°C Humidity : 56.5% Wind : 2.7 m/s W Pressure: 1010.0 bar Lewis Hamilton scored his 96th F1 pole position in the 2020 Russian Grand Prix qualifying session today. It was already his 8th pole of the 2020 season. The.....check out full post » F1 Race Event: Russian Grand Prix Race Track: Sochi Circuit Weather: dry 26.4°C Tarmac: dry 34.3°C Humidity : 56.5% Wind : 2.7 m/s W Pressure: 1010.0 bar Lewis Hamilton scored his 96th F1 pole position in the 2020 Russian Grand Prix qualifying session today. It was already his 8th pole of the 2020 season. The.....check out full post » 👓 View full article

