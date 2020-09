You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Texans Buying Tickets As The Lotto Texas Jackpot Grows To $44 Million For Wednesday's Drawing



Lottery history in Texas continues to be made. The Lotto Texas jackpot has grown to an estimated $44 million for the Wednesday, September 23 drawing. Katie Johnston reports Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:29 Published 3 days ago Texas Increases Capacity At Most Businesses, Bars Still Closed



Most businesses in Texas will soon be able to open at a 75% capacity, but bars will remain closed, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:16 Published 1 week ago Why Tech Stocks Closed Mix



On Wednesday, US stocks closed mixed. Business Insider reports that sliding tech giants overshadowed the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep monetary support intact for the foreseeable future. Central.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:38 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this