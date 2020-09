K. J. Costello throws for SEC record 623 yards as Mississippi State upsets No. 6 LSU, 44-34 Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Mississippi State Bulldogs QB K. J. Costello had the game of his career Saturday afternoon, totaling an SEC record 623 passing yards in a 44-34 upset win over No. 6 LSU. Costello also passed for five TDs in the game.

