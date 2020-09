Jan Blachowicz KO’s Dominick Reyes to become the first fighter to hold the UFC light-heavyweight title since Jon Jones or Daniel Cormier since 2011 Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Jan Blachowicz sent out a serious statement to the UFC light-heavyweight division by knocking out Dominick Reyes to claim the vacant title on Fight Island. For the first time since 2011, a fighter other than Jon Jones or Daniel Cormier is in possession of the 205lbs title. Blachowicz left little doubt as to who the […] 👓 View full article