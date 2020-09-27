Global  
 

New UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz calls out Jon Jones – Bones responds and Blachowicz changes his tune

Sunday, 27 September 2020
Jan Blachowicz shocked the consensus favourite in Dominik Reyes to capture the UFC light heavyweight title at UFC 253. Polish Power rained down on Reyes in the second round of their contest and he was finished with a stiff shot inside in a contest to see who would claim Jon Jones’s vacated light-heavyweight title. Jones […]
