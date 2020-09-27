|
Watch highlights of Israel Adesanya vs Paulo Costa as ‘The Last Stylebender’ calls out Jared Cannonier – IF he beats Robert Whittaker
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Israel Adesanya told the world he wants to face Jared Cannonier next after emphatically stopping Paulo Costa at UFC 253 on Fight Island. ‘The Last Stylebender’ knocked out his bitter rival in Abu Dhabi after putting on an absolute striking clinic to secure a second round victory. From the first moment, Adesanya chopped down the […]
