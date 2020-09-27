Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: I wish Ravindra Jadeja would have been with Royals, says Shane Warne

Mid-Day Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Australian legend and former Rajasthan Royals skipper Shane Warne on Saturday said that Glenn Maxwell and Ravindra Jadeja are the best fielders in the world.

Jadeja, who had played for the Royals in the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008, is famous for his rocket arm throw. The all-rounder is an important player for the Chennai...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

IPL 13: I wish Ravindra Jadeja would have been with Royals, says Shane Warne
newKerala.com

Indian Premier League 2020: Shane Warne wishes Ravindra Jadeja was with them at Rajasthan Royals

 Jadeja, who had played for the Royals under Shane Warne in the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008, is now an important player for the Chennai Super Kings. Warne...
Zee News


Tweets about this