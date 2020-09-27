|
IPL 2020: I wish Ravindra Jadeja would have been with Royals, says Shane Warne
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Australian legend and former Rajasthan Royals skipper Shane Warne on Saturday said that Glenn Maxwell and Ravindra Jadeja are the best fielders in the world.
Jadeja, who had played for the Royals in the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008, is famous for his rocket arm throw. The all-rounder is an important player for the Chennai...
