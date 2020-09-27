IPL 2020: David Warner hits out at SRH's poor middle-order approach

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources IPL 2020: David Warner lauds Priyam, Abhishek's performance against CSK



After a close win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Skipper David Warner praised the performance of Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma by saying, "We lost early wickets and then.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21 Published 4 hours ago IPL 2020: Not sure about Bhuvneshwar's injury, says Warner



Sunrisers Hyderabad win by seven runs against Chennai Super Kings in Match 14 of IPL2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE. After a close win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15 Published 4 hours ago Debutant Samad is good power hitter, great to give young guys opportunity: Skipper Warner



Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference in Abu.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:43 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this