IPL 2020: David Warner hits out at SRH's poor middle-order approach

Mid-Day Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner has criticised the below-par effort of his batsmen after they slumped to their second successive defeat in the ongoing IPL, saying poor application in the middle overs let the team down yet again. Manish Pandey (51 off 38) and Wriddhiman Saha (30 off 31) failed to take on Kolkata Knight...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: David Warner lauds Rashid Khan, says 'He knows exactly what he has to do'

David Warner lauds Rashid Khan, says 'He knows exactly what he has to do' 02:11

 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference in Abu Dhabi, the skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad, David Warner spoke about performance of Rashid Khan and...

