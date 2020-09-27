L.A. Lakers return to the NBA Finals for the first time in a decade with ‘remarkable’ LeBron James effort – but he refuses to celebrate like Kobe Bryant
Sunday, 27 September 2020 () The Los Angeles Lakers are finally back in the NBA Finals after a 10-year absence. The Purple and Yellow defeated the Denver Nuggets 117-107 to claim a 4-1 series victory in the Western Conference Finals. LeBron James led the way with a triple-double of 38 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists. Considering James turns 36 […]
