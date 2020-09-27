Global  
 

L.A. Lakers return to the NBA Finals for the first time in a decade with ‘remarkable’ LeBron James effort – but he refuses to celebrate like Kobe Bryant

Sunday, 27 September 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers are finally back in the NBA Finals after a 10-year absence. The Purple and Yellow defeated the Denver Nuggets 117-107 to claim a 4-1 series victory in the Western Conference Finals. LeBron James led the way with a triple-double of 38 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists. Considering James turns 36 […]
News video: LeBron James after Lakers knock off Nuggets: 'Job is note done'

LeBron James after Lakers knock off Nuggets: 'Job is note done' 01:28

 SportsPulse: The Los Angeles Lakers are headed back to the NBA Finals after knocking off the Nuggets in Game 5, but LeBron James is not ready to celebrate anything yet.

