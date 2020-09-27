Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colin Cowherd on Dallas' chances vs. Seattle: 'They have to keep Russell Wilson off the field'

FOX Sports Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Colin Cowherd on Dallas' chances vs. Seattle: 'They have to keep Russell Wilson off the field'Dak Prescott has high hopes for the Dallas Cowboys offense as they face the Seattle Seahawks tonight, but Colin Cowherd says those hopes count for nothing in they can't keep Russell Wilson off the field. Hear why he says the Seahawks have the upper hand in this Week 3 match up.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Colin Cowherd on Cowboys-Seahawks Week 3 match-up: 'The way to beat Seattle is to keep Russell Wilson on the sideline | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd on Cowboys-Seahawks Week 3 match-up: 'The way to beat Seattle is to keep Russell Wilson on the sideline | THE HERD 04:32

 Colin Cowherd analyzes the Dallas Cowboys' offense ahead of their Week 3 match-up against the Seattle Seahawks on The Herd. Cowherd says that the Cowboys either score too early in the game, or cannot generate enough offense in late-game situations. He also says that the key to the Cowboys winning...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

TJ Houshmandzadeh: If Carson Wentz loses to Bengals it's a wrap, talks Russell Wilson | THE HERD [Video]

TJ Houshmandzadeh: If Carson Wentz loses to Bengals it's a wrap, talks Russell Wilson | THE HERD

TJ Houshmandzadeh joins Colin Cowherd to discuss how Colin sold him on Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson. Plus, hear why TJ believes Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz faces a must win game against..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:41Published
Colin on the transition to mobile QBs in NFL: 'Brees and Brady are old school & old guys' | THE HERD [Video]

Colin on the transition to mobile QBs in NFL: 'Brees and Brady are old school & old guys' | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd discusses the transition to mobile quarterbacks in the NFL. Unfortunately, Drew Brees and Tom Brady have not adopted the mobile approach, so they are seen as old school and old guys and..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:40Published
Colin Cowherd breaks down why Dak will come up short against Russell Wilson & Kyler Murray | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd breaks down why Dak will come up short against Russell Wilson & Kyler Murray | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd discusses the Week 3 matchup of Dak Prescott & the Dallas Cowboys vs. Russell Wilson's Seahawks. Hear why Colin believes that Dak will come up short against Russell Wilson and Kyler..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Colin Cowherd on Cowboys-Seahawks Week 3 match-up: ‘The way to beat Seattle is to keep Russell Wilson on the sideline | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd on Cowboys-Seahawks Week 3 match-up: ‘The way to beat Seattle is to keep Russell Wilson on the sideline | THE HERD Colin Cowherd analyzes the Dallas Cowboys' offense ahead of their Week 3 match-up against the Seattle Seahawks on The Herd. Cowherd says that the Cowboys either...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this