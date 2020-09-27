Colin Cowherd on Dallas' chances vs. Seattle: 'They have to keep Russell Wilson off the field' Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Dak Prescott has high hopes for the Dallas Cowboys offense as they face the Seattle Seahawks tonight, but Colin Cowherd says those hopes count for nothing in they can't keep Russell Wilson off the field. Hear why he says the Seahawks have the upper hand in this Week 3 match up.


