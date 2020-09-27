Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nick Foles after leading Bears to win: I’m ‘thankful for Mitch’ and the teammate he is

FOX Sports Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Nick Foles after leading Bears to win: I’m ‘thankful for Mitch’ and the teammate he isChicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles joined FOX Sports' Shannon Spake after his team's unlikely 30-26 come-from-behind win over the Atlanta Falcons. He discussed how important it was that the benched Mitch Trubisky was right there with him down the stretch, helping him as he led the Bears' comeback.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

With Trubisky Starting Season At QB, Bears Look To Rebound [Video]

With Trubisky Starting Season At QB, Bears Look To Rebound

The Bears came into last season with soaring hopes after winning the NFC North in 2018. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:20Published
Mitch Trubisky Expected To Start As Bears Quarterback Over Nick Foles [Video]

Mitch Trubisky Expected To Start As Bears Quarterback Over Nick Foles

Mitchel Trubisky will be the Bears starting quarterback in the opener in Detroit in nine days.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:50Published
Bears Coach Matt Nagy Expects Decision Soon On Starting QB [Video]

Bears Coach Matt Nagy Expects Decision Soon On Starting QB

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy has seen his last practice of training camp and is joining assistant coaches for closed-door sessions to evaluate film on Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles to determine a..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:19Published

Related news from verified sources

Nick Foles leads Bears to massive 30-26 comeback win over Falcons

Nick Foles leads Bears to massive 30-26 comeback win over Falcons The Chicago Bears benched an ineffective Mitch Trubisky in the second half against the Atlanta Falcons and back-up Nick Foles sparked the team. He threw for...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this