IPL 2020: Best save ever seen in my life, says Sachin on Nicholas Pooran's fielding effort

Mid-Day Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar was full of praise for Nicholas Pooran after the West Indian came out with a stunning fielding effort during Kings XI Punjab's crushing defeat by Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

In the eighth over of Rajasthan Royals' chase of 224,...
