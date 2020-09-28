Global  
 

Houssem Aouar to Arsenal transfer: Gunners captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang publicly backs signing of Lyon ace

talkSPORT Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made it clear he wants Houssem Aouar to join the Gunners before the summer transfer window closes next month. Aouar is believed to be Mikel Arteta’s top target for the final week of the window, which closes at 11pm next Monday. The Gunners have been chasing both Aouar and Atletico […]
