FC Barcelona 4-0 Villarreal: Three Things We Learnt as Koeman Enjoys Perfect Start Monday, 28 September 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Ronald Koeman got his Barcelona tenure off to the perfect start with a 4-0 win against Villarreal at the Camp Nou on Sunday evening. The Catalans blitzed their visitors in the first period, racing into a surely unassailable lead before the break. Ansu Fati struck twice with two clinical finishes within the first 20 minutes […] 👓 View full article

