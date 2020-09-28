Global  
 

La Liga: Sergio Ramos's late penalty hands Real Madrid season's first win

Mid-Day Monday, 28 September 2020
Sergio Ramos scored a late penalty as Real Madrid came from behind to scrape a 3-2 win against 10-man Real Betis, their first La Liga victory of the season. Betis were ahead at half-time after two goals in two minutes from Aissa Mandi and William Carvalho overturned Fede Valverde's opener for the reigning champions. But Betis...
Real Betis 2-3 Real Madrid: Late Ramos penalty secures first win of Los Blancos´ LaLiga defence

 Sergio Ramos’ late penalty secured Real Madrid their first win of the 2020-21 LaLiga season as Los Blancos won 3-2 at 10-man Real Betis, for whom...
Zidane happy with squad as Madrid boss dismisses transfer talk after Betis win

 Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has no plans to sign new players before the transfer window shuts following his team’s thrilling 3-2 win over Real...
Ramos defends officials after Madrid win with controversial penalty

 Sergio Ramos defended referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea and the officials after Real Madrid beat Real Betis 3-2 through a contentious late penalty. Ramos gave...
