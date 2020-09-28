|
La Liga: Sergio Ramos's late penalty hands Real Madrid season's first win
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Sergio Ramos scored a late penalty as Real Madrid came from behind to scrape a 3-2 win against 10-man Real Betis, their first La Liga victory of the season. Betis were ahead at half-time after two goals in two minutes from Aissa Mandi and William Carvalho overturned Fede Valverde's opener for the reigning champions. But Betis...
