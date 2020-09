Ramos defends officials after Madrid win with controversial penalty Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Sergio Ramos defended referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea and the officials after Real Madrid beat Real Betis 3-2 through a contentious late penalty. Ramos gave Madrid all three points from the spot in the 82nd minute, Marc Bartra adjudged to have handled in the area following a VAR review. It did appear as though Bartra […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this World Solar News Ramos defends officials after Madrid win with controversial penalty: Sergio Ramos defended… https://t.co/DM52Q9yDk1 27 minutes ago Outlook Magazine Well, #RealMadrid and their penalties! @realmadriden beat #RealBetis through a controversial #penalty and… https://t.co/9rP5AEZlBw 1 hour ago