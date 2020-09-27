La Liga: Real Madrid beat Betis as VAR takes centre stage Sunday, 27 September 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

SEVILLE - Real Madrid edged Real Betis 3-2 in an eventful game for their first win of the Liga season on Saturday, thanks to a late Sergio Ramos penalty that was furiously protested by the hosts. Madrid captain Ramos again showed nerves of steel to chip the ball into the net from the spot after a VAR review for a handball by defender Marc Bartra, who...


