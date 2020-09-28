Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gary Neville reacts to Diogo Jota’s goal in Liverpool FC’s 3-1 win over Arsenal

The Sport Review Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Gary Neville praised Diogo Jota for a “perfect” debut goal in Liverpool FC’s 3-1 win against Arsenal at Anfield on Monday night. Liverpool FC produced a dominant opening 25 minutes that saw Sadio Mane denied at close range and Trent Alexander-Arnold hit the woodwork but Arsenal made the breakthrough against the run of play. Andy […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Liverpool v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

Liverpool v Arsenal: Premier League match preview 01:16

 In-depth match preview as Liverpool host Arsenal in the Premier League. Thechampions have started where they left off from last season with two wins fromtwo, while Arsenal also have a perfect record.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool have to be consistent to win titles [Video]

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool have to be consistent to win titles

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his side's 100% start to the season butsays he side needs to maintain their performance levels if they are to win thePremier League this season.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published
Premier League round up: Liverpool maintain unbeaten home record [Video]

Premier League round up: Liverpool maintain unbeaten home record

Chelsea and Manchester United left it late to take points against WestBromwich Albion and Brighton respectively while Liverpool made it 61 gamesunbeaten at home with a routine win against a rejuvenated..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published
Mikel Arteta quiet on Mesut Ozil after Carabao Cup win over Leicester [Video]

Mikel Arteta quiet on Mesut Ozil after Carabao Cup win over Leicester

Mikel Arteta suggested his Arsenal side is evolving without Mesut Ozil as theclub's highest-paid player again missed out on the squad for Wednesday'sCarabao Cup win at Leicester. The Gunners made seven..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Jota delighted by Reds´ reaction to first Liverpool goal

 Diogo Jota was thrilled by the reaction of his team-mates after scoring on his Premier League debut for Liverpool in the 3-1 win over Arsenal. Jota, who joined...
SoccerNews.com


Tweets about this