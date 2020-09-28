|
Gary Neville reacts to Diogo Jota’s goal in Liverpool FC’s 3-1 win over Arsenal
Monday, 28 September 2020 ()
Gary Neville praised Diogo Jota for a “perfect” debut goal in Liverpool FC’s 3-1 win against Arsenal at Anfield on Monday night. Liverpool FC produced a dominant opening 25 minutes that saw Sadio Mane denied at close range and Trent Alexander-Arnold hit the woodwork but Arsenal made the breakthrough against the run of play. Andy […]
