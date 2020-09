IPL 2020: Sunrisers H yderbad get Kane Williamson boost Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 1 day ago )

In a major boost for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), top-order batsman Kane Williamson will play today's match against Delhi Capitals at Abu Dhabi after being declared fit.



Kane Williamson was left out of SRH's first two outings as the New Zealand skipper was suffering from a quadricep injury which he sustained during training... 👓 View full article

Related news from verified sources 'Class is permanent': Netizens enjoy Kane Williamson's 41 against Delhi Capitals Kane Williamson's inclusion in the playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) was a much-needed boost to the Orange Army who were struggling middle-order.

DNA 10 hours ago





